After four years, JNU announces committee for students’ union polls

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the election committee for the students’ union elections in the university following a significant hiatus of four years.

The JNUSU (JNU Students’ Union) elections were last held in 2019 and, since then, had been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Committee (EC) members of the university have elected Shailendra Kumar as the chairperson of the election committee for presiding over the JNUSU elections 2023-24, the notification said.

Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary released a list of 42 students, including the chairperson, who will form the election committee and help in counting of votes as well as declaration of the poll results.

“In reference to the circular dated February 16, wherein Aishe Ghosh and Md Danish (office-bearers of the incumbent students’ union) were authorised to conduct GBM (general body meeting) of the students for formation of the election committee to initiate the JNUSU elections 2023-24 process. In this regard, the following list of EC members along with chairperson of the election committee has been submitted,” the March 6 notification read.

Preparations for student polls will begin in full swing, and expected to further ratcheted up once the dean’s office announces the dates for holding the JNUSU elections.

In the 2019 polls, the united front of Left student organisations SFI, AISA, AISF and DSF swept the JNU students’ union elections, defeating rival RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Politically-charged

With the students’ union elections returning to JNU, the preparations for polls are expected to kickstart soon following the announcement of the poll panel by the university admin. The polictical climate may further heat up after the dean announces the dates for holding the JNUSU elections.