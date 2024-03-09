Congress won’t make anybody homeless by bulldozing their houses: Babariya

After months of hectic parleys, bitter rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently arrived at a seat-sharing understanding for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh in a bid to defeat the BJP. With elections to be announced soon and parties launching their poll campaign, in an interview with Deepak Babariya, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Delhi and Haryana, Jaison Wilson discusses the new alliance, its strategy, EVM and other issues. Excerpts:

What was the response of ground workers when Congress announced an alliance with the AAP?

Congress workers might have several reservations against the AAP, and the same can be said of the latter, but to fight against the BJP’s nefarious politics, both parties decided to iron out their differences and join hands. Our only objective is to dethrone the BJP from the Centre.

How are your preparations?

We are well prepared. We will campaign hard to ensure that all anti-BJP votes are cast and don’t split. That’s why we are campaigning for a high voting percentage.

Your poll promise to the people of Delhi?

There are three main promises...We will not make anybody homeless by bulldozing their houses. If the government needs land, the people living in slums or on unauthorised land will first systematically be shift to another place. The second promise is to ensure the safety of all residents, irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion. The administration and the police will be fully responsible and accountable for any lapse in law and order. The last promise is not to hamper any resident’s daily earnings, especially self-employed people who struggle day and night for their livelihood.

Any other guarantees?

We will try to focus more on education and health care. Efforts will be made to ensure that every citizen has access to quality and affordable education from primary to PhD, and no child will be deprived of this due to financial constraints. In health, we will provide medical insurance of Rs 15 lakh per annum and Rs 10 lakh per annum in Delhi and Haryana.