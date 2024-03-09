Delhi Cop kicks men offering namaz on road, suspended

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) on Friday was suspended for kicking and shoving a few persons, who were offering namaz on a road in Inderlok area.

The incident occurred around 2 pm near Inderlok Metro Station. A sizable gathering had assembled at a mosque in the neighbourhood as it was Friday, resulting in some men spilling to the street to offer prayers.

An alleged video of the incident went viral on social media triggering outrage among netizens.

Following the incident, the locality remained tense for several hours with the approach road to the mosque blocked by protesters. The administration deployed paramilitary personnel in conjunction with the police to prevent any breakdown of the law and order situation.

DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that the protesters dispersed after they were shown the suspension order of Manoj Kumar Tomar. The blocked roads were then reopened.

Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken against Tomar, Meena said. The news of the officer’s suspension was announced through the mosque’s loudspeaker, he added.

Following the incident, strict surveillance was imposed on the northeast district of Delhi, which had experienced communal unrest in 2020.

Political parties across party line condemned the incident. National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said that such actions by the police sow the seeds of fear, not safety.