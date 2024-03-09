I expose myself and my true story. No more hiding: Musician Neela

For singer-songwriter Neela, music is a culmination of all her identities and genres, be it RnB, soul or Indian classical. Her approach is once again retained in her upcoming song, ‘Forgive’. Ahead of its release next week (March 15), the artiste talks about the premise of the song, why she opted for animation for the music video and more. Excerpts:

What is the song about?

The story of the song is about letting someone go with grace and hoping that the love cultivated creates healing over time. The song reflects on how love never dies, it just transforms.

Any moment during the recording or composition process of the song that stood out for you?

‘Forgive’ had a really beautiful process where I was alone in my studio and I was doing my best to move on from letting a close friend go. I ended up picking up my guitar and strumming out the chords playing in my head. The song just ended up spilling out of me.

What were some of the suggestions or inputs you received from the Grammy and Juno award-winning producers of this song?

I love working with Akeel Henry. We not only respect each other’s ideas but also challenge them. He taught me a lot about production, and he always gives me feedback on becoming a stronger songwriter.