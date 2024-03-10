BJP’s second list delayed as seat-sharing talks on

NEW DELHI : Amid speculation regarding the inclusion of certain Rajya Sabha MPs, who also hold Union cabinet positions, there might be a delay of one or two days in the release of the BJP’s second list of candidates, even after the Central Election Committee meeting scheduled for Sunday.

There is growing anticipation that the party may nominate some Union ministers, such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, from various high-profile urban-dominated Lok Sabha seats. Their names are expected to be announced in the second list of candidates after approval from the CEC.

The party has scheduled the second CEC meeting on Sunday, with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and other core committee members, including Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, to deliberate and ultimately approve the second list of candidates for more than 150 Lok Sabha seats across various states, including Bihar, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources, the delay in releasing the second list could be attributed to the delay in finalising seat-sharing agreements with some regional constituent parties of the NDA in Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Punjab. Nevertheless, the central leadership of the BJP is continuously engaging in meetings with leaders of these regional parties to reach an understanding on seat-sharing.

It is expected that the second list of Lok Sabha candidates will include prominent leaders, including Union ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Choubey, RK Singh and Nityanand Rai.