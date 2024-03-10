Child falls into 40-ft-deep borewell at Delhi Jal Board plant, rescue operation underway

NEW DELHI: A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here in the early hours of Sunday and a rescue operation is underway, officials said.

The rescue efforts are being led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Around 1 am, information was received that a person fell into a borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area.

"Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. We later received a message from our officials that a child had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and an NDRF team is also at the spot, he said.

The NDRF team will soon start digging another borewell parallel to the one in which the child has fallen, Garg said.