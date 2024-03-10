Delhi Assembly being run in arbitrary manner, says BJP

NEW DELHI : Reacting to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations of BJP wants to hamper city’s development, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that while giving the speech in Assembly, the CM sounded like fighting a lost battle.

He said that it is regrettable that AAP leaders repeatedly use Lord Ram’s name to keep their plight before media. “Kejriwal should know every time he politically takes Lord Ram’s name while talking on ED notices coming to him, he hurts sentiments of crores of voters who are devotees of the Lord,” the BJP leader said.

“For last decade Kejriwal has been giving false hope of development to Delhiites to mislead them but today he gave similar misleading false hope to jailed Manish Sisodia by saying that he hoped that next budget will be presented by Sisodia,” Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP president said that there are dozen of political parties in the country and hundreds of elected representatives who realise that their constituents especially women and children have pinned their hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of development of all prompting them to move over to BJP & join the journey of development.