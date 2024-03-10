Learn in mother tongue: Primers in non-scheduled languages launched

The non-scheduled languages refer to all other languages that are spoken in India but have not been given official recognition. The initiative is in line with the government’s efforts to promote Indian languages in education at all levels in line with the NEP 2020.

“Language is power and learning in mother tongue is transformational,” Pradhan said. Declaring it a landmark day in taking a step ahead towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said, “This is a pivotal stride towards realising an inclusive, innovative, and equitable education system. Empowering both teachers and learners at the grassroots level, these have great potential to deliver quality education for all.”

The minister also launched the District Institutes of Education and Training, which will be developed into centres of excellence. Apart from that, he launched National Professional Standard for Teachers, National Mission for Mentoring, and integration of National Vidya Samiksha Kendra with their state counterparts.

Pradhan said the Centre is working on providing 200 channels on OTT platforms as part of the PM e-Vidya initiative.

School Education secretary Sanjay Kumar highlighted the recommendation of NEP 2020 to take GER in the secondary level to 100 per cent by 2030 and how the department is committed to fulfilling that.

He also said the new textbooks for Classes 3-12, some of which have already been developed. The remaining ones will also be brought out soon.

“Financial assistance will be provided to states and Union Territories for the physical upgradation of all District Institutes of Education and Training,” he said.

CIIL Mysuru & NCERT prepared the primers

