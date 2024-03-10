States & UTs told to take action against 3 banned J&K-based terror outfits

NEW DELHI : The Government of India has authorised all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to take appropriate lawful actions against three banned Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) based terrorist organisations and their functionaries under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), officials said on Saturday.

The organisations, which have been recently declared unlawful under the UAPA provisions, include the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir.

“In three identical notifications, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the Central government directs that all powers exercisable by it under Section 7 and Section 8 of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, shall be exercised by state governments and Union Territory administrations in relation to the three unlawful associations,” the officials said.

On February 27, the home ministry extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for five years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

A day later, it announced that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) were also declared as banned groups for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.