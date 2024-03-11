About 6,000 dental students likely to miss PG medical admission this year

NEW DELHI: Over 6,000 Dental students of the 2018 batch will be unable to take the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) examinations for 2024-25 as they will fail to meet the criteria of completing the internship before appearing in the examination. The reason for lagging in completing the internship is disruptions in their curriculum due to COVID-19.

At the latest, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) extended the deadline for internship completion cut-off to June 30 for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) 2024. The dental students said the extension is non-satisfactory as many students would remain ineligible to appear for the entrance test. The exam date has stayed the same and will be conducted on March 18, as scheduled.

Earlier, the students whose internships are getting over by March 31 were eligible to apply.

Even after extending the cut-off date to June 30, nearly 6,000 students would still be left out, which is close to 50 per cent of the dental students from the 2018 batch, according to estimates shared by the student representatives who claimed to receive it from the Union Health Ministry.

According to the data shared by the students, 13,281 dental students from the 2018 batch are under internship, with tenure getting over in different months. With the latest cut-off date, only 7,346 students would be eligible to sit in the NEET-MDS. Earlier, this figure was 6,266, with March 31 as the cut-off date, showing that only 1,080 more students now qualify for the entrance exam. About 5,935 students will still be left out who make up 45 per cent of the whole 2018 batch.