Atishi visits DJB water treatment plant, promises action againt errant officials

NEW DELHI: Amid row over death of a man after falling into a 40 feet deep borewell in Keshopur on Sunday, Delhi Minister Atishi directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry.

The minister asked to conduct a probe in case of any lapse on part of DJB and to take strongest possible action. The minister also asked to ensure welding and sealing of all abandoned borewells across Delhi in 48 hours.

Atishi, in her letter to the CS, said, “The A deeply unfortunate incident has taken place in Delhi today, where someone has fallen into an abandoned borewell in the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant. While this borewell was on land that had been handed over to Delhi Metro in 2020, nonetheless it is our responsibility to examine if any lapses have taken place on the part of Delhi Jal Board, and to ensure that no such incident takes place in Delhi in the future

She further wrote, “Chief Secretary is hereby directed to conduct a time-bound enquiry into the incident and take strong and exemplary action against any officers found responsible and ensure that all government and private abandoned borewells to be welded and sealed immediately and compliance reported to me within 48 hours.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, after the death of the man, posted on X, “Sad news came that a man who fell into a borewell was found dead. May his soul rest in peace. I would like to thank the NDRF, whose team made every possible effort in the 14-hr rescue operation.”