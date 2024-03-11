Businessman shot dead near popular eatery in Haryana

NEW DELHI: A liquor trader was killed in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Sunday as assailants fired at least 20 bullets at him while he was parking his vehicle outside a ‘dhaba’, police said.

The incident happened when the businessman, identified as Sunder Malik, was sitting inside his car on National Highway 44 in the Murthal area of Haryana.

A purported video of the attack was doing rounds on social media that showed Malik trying to defend himself as the assailants continued to fire at him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Rajpurohit said, “The attack happened around 8.30 am when the victim was parking his car in a parking lot near Gulshan dhaba. Two to three assailants pumped at least 20 bullets into his body from close range.”

Police have taken up investigation and more than half a dozen teams have been formed to crack the case, Rajpurohit said. “CCTV cameras are being checked and we will soon nab the assailants,” he said.

Meanwhile, the forensic teams scanned the crime spot and took all the exhibits that were crucial for the case.

The brazen killing comes just 15 days after the INLD’s Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathi and party worker Jai Kishan were killed on February 25 after multiple rounds were fired on their vehicle in Bahadurgarh in the state’s Jhajjar district. Two people have been arrested from Goa in the case.