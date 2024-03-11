Delhi police team attacked while arresting criminal, four held

NEW DELHI: A Delhi police team came under attack from locals when they were taking an alleged criminal to a police station, an official said on Monday, adding that four people have been arrested in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said the incident took place on Sunday night in the bordering area of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar police stations, in which a Mohan Garden police station team had come in search of a criminal named Adil.

When the police team was taking Adil away, a significant number of residents, including women, arrived and engaged in a verbal spat with them.

Subsequently, the situation escalated into a confrontation characterised by pushing, shoving and resistance between the police team and the local residents.

As per a video of the scuffle, some people, including women, could be seen pulling, pushing and assaulting the police officers.

“The Station House Officers of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar reached the spot and responded with the local staff and dispersed the crowd. The situation has been controlled and there is a police presence in the area,” said the DCP.

On the statement of the police team, an FIR under sections 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other applicable sections of law has been registered against the persons who attacked the police party.

Adil and three other persons have been arrested in the case, the DCP added.