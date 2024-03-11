Father son duo stabbed to death by neighbours after quarrel in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old man and his 22-year-old son were stabbed to death by their neighbours following a quarrel with them, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, the deceased, identified as Jai Bhagwan (56), was from the Malviya Nagar area. His son Shubham (22) was a cable worker.

Sharing details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 8 pm on Sunday regarding a stabbing incident near Kumhar Chowk Chirag Delhi after which the police reached the spot.

"The police found that one Jai Bhagwan and his son Saurabh were injured during a quarrel and taken to hospital where both of them were declared brought dead," the DCP said.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel had taken place between the deceased and their neighbours in which both the father-son duo were stabbed with some sharp-edged weapon.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and have begun probing the incident.

"Jai Bhagwan was a BC of the area and was having previous involvements in multiple cases including murder, attempt to murder, snatching Arms Act & etc," the senior officer said. Teams of forensic science laboratory (FSL) have also examined the crime spot.

The DCP informed that five teams have been formed to nab the accused people.