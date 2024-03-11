Delhi

Father son duo stabbed to death by neighbours after quarrel in south Delhi

According to the official, the deceased, identified as Jai Bhagwan (56), was from the Malviya Nagar area. His son Shubham (22) was a cable worker.
Image used for representational purposes only
Image used for representational purposes onlyPhoto | Express Illustration
Ujwal Jalali

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old man and his 22-year-old son were stabbed to death by their neighbours following a quarrel with them, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, the deceased, identified as Jai Bhagwan (56), was from the Malviya Nagar area. His son Shubham (22) was a cable worker.

Sharing details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 8 pm on Sunday regarding a stabbing incident near Kumhar Chowk Chirag Delhi after which the police reached the spot.

"The police found that one Jai Bhagwan and his son Saurabh were injured during a quarrel and taken to hospital where both of them were declared brought dead," the DCP said.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel had taken place between the deceased and their neighbours in which both the father-son duo were stabbed with some sharp-edged weapon.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and have begun probing the incident.

"Jai Bhagwan was a BC of the area and was having previous involvements in multiple cases including murder, attempt to murder, snatching Arms Act & etc," the senior officer said. Teams of forensic science laboratory (FSL) have also examined the crime spot.

The DCP informed that five teams have been formed to nab the accused people. 

stabbed to death
father son duo

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com