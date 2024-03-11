Graded autonomy to write requiem for soul of DU

It’s universally known that the curriculum of the self-financing educational institutions is prompted by the requirements of the market. However, a public-funded institution like the Delhi University should have its curriculum mapped by the thoughts of diversity, equality, and inclusion. Such elements in a curriculum creates a culture for learning, which is moderated for a yearn for knowledge than demands of the job market. Such ethos creates competence among students preparing them to engage effectively in a globalized world interspersed with diverse societal norms.

The attempts of Delhi University to run self-financed professional institutions like the Delhi Schoolof Journalism have proved to be a damp squib. It makes a unique case of an educational institution without permanent faculty. It’s being run by anassemblage of guest faculties being paid on the daily wage basis. Itsstudents have often taken to streets protesting against lack of faculty and infrastructure for providing experiential learning.

“Delhi School of Journalism is a trap for meritorious students. They are lured by the brand value of Delhi University to find themselves in a dungeon despite paying a very high fees. Same is going to be the story of the B Tech programmes launched by the university at a very high fees,” says Aditya Narain Misra the former member of the Executive Council of Delhi University.

The larger question is under the graded autonomy scheme, how many takers would be there for traditional graduate programmes in subjects like History, Political Science, Philosophy, Chemistry, Physics and Biology. These courses in the absence of students would shut down rendering the teachers jobless. Today DU has been asked to take loans from Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) in lieu of the denied grants to pay salary.

Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) is a joint venture company of Canara Bank and Ministry of Education. HEFA provides financial assistance for creation of educational infrastructure and R&D in India’s premier educational institutions. The loan comes with a heavy stamp duty and also an interest rate. How does the public-funded university pay back the loans?Of course by raising the fee of the students.

Mortgaging the university to a lender is such an obnoxious proposition. The campus would live in body but die in the soul. At this rate, the time to play the requiem has started.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice