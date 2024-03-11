Music festival enlivens city’s Nehru Park amid blossoming flowers

CHENNAI: Over 6,000 As part of its ongoing spring season celebrations, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a musical festival at Chanakyapuri’s Nehru Park on Saturday.

The festival, “Music in the Park”, organised in collaboration with SPIC MACAY & SRS Foundation, saw performances from renowned classical musicians and other artists. N Rajam, a luminary in Hindustani classical violin, graced the stage alongside her daughter, Sangeeta Shankar, and granddaughters, Nandini and Ragini Shankar. The talented tabla artist Abhishek Mishra added rhythmic depth to their classical renditions.

The evening commenced with a soul-stirring vocal recital by Omkar Dadarkar, accompanied by Vinay Mishra on Harmonium and Durjay Bhowmik on tabla. Renowned percussionist Bikram Ghosh also took center stage with a mesmerising Taal Vadya, accompanied by V. Suresh on Ghatam, S. Sekhar on Mridangam, and Sanatan Goswami on harmonium.

NDMC is celebrating the spring season with a series of events like the Tulip festival, Flower Festival, Rose Festival, Food Festival and Indo-Dutch Music Concert on Song of Water.