Parliament security breach case: Delhi police given more time to complete probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday allowed 45 more days to Delhi Police to complete its investigation in the Parliament security breach case.
Granting further time to the Special Cell of Delhi Police, Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur allowed an application on their behalf, claiming certain reports were awaited and scrutinising voluminous data will take time.
Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing the Delhi Police, was seeking to get three more months to complete the investigation in the case registered under stringent sections of UAPA.
Now the cops were allowed to complete their probe by April 25. Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police in the matter.
Notably, the Judicial Custody of all accused in the case also was extended by 30 days by the court.
On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two accused persons-- Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma caused a security breach at the new Parliament building on December 13 last year after they jumped from the visitors' gallery to the chamber diffusing yellow gas from smoke canisters that they had carried.
Neelam and another accused person Amol Shinde were arrested outside the Parliament at the same time after a similar protest with smoke canisters.
The police had registered an FIR against the accused persons at Parliament Street police station under Sections 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 16 and 18 of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
In a recent application before the court, the accused persons had alleged torture and electric shock by the cops to make them sign to various documents during their custody.
Accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat had alleged that they were tortured to sign 70 blank pages, confess crimes under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.