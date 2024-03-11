Parliament security breach case: Delhi police given more time to complete probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday allowed 45 more days to Delhi Police to complete its investigation in the Parliament security breach case.

Granting further time to the Special Cell of Delhi Police, Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur allowed an application on their behalf, claiming certain reports were awaited and scrutinising voluminous data will take time.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, representing the Delhi Police, was seeking to get three more months to complete the investigation in the case registered under stringent sections of UAPA.

Now the cops were allowed to complete their probe by April 25. Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police in the matter.