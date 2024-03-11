When kin of missing rushed to borewell site

NEW DELHI: The 35-year-old domestic help Geeta Devi’s eyes caught the news flashing on TV around 9 a.m. on Sunday. She was at her employer’s house in the Vikaspuri area of west Delhi.

It was broadcast that a child has fallen into a deep borewell pit and remains trapped, Geeta says. The news made Geeta’s blood run cold, and her hands trembled. “Could it be Bharat,” she murmured.

Bharat was her 10-year-old son, who had been missing for five days. Geeta told her employer about the matter and rushed towards the Delhi Jal Board plant in Keshopur, where a person had fallen into a 40-foot borewell pit. At the DJB’s site, she saw that she was not alone. Dozens like her had reached the spot, hoping to find their loved ones.

As the borewell diameter was 1.5 feet, initial reports claimed that probably a child might have slipped into it. This made scores of people whose children had gone missing to rush to the site.

By afternoon, as it became clear that it was not a child but a man inside the borewell, hopes of parents and relatives searching for the missing children dashed and started returning.