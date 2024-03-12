BJP trying to sabotage water lines, AAP says

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party asserted on Monday that the BJP is orchestrating a campaign to tarnish its government’s image by obstructing the city’s sewer system. The party highlighted ongoing issues of sewer blockages and overflows across various locations in recent days, attributing the problem to deliberate interference.

Upon inspection by the Delhi Jal Board, workers discovered bags filled with sand and cement lodged within the sewers, leading to unprecedented overflow in areas untouched for decades. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak presented visual evidence of the sewer conditions, emphasizing the deliberate nature of the obstruction.

Pathak criticised the BJP’s alleged involvement, condemning their tactics as an attempt to discredit CM Arvind Kejriwal’s administration and AAP representatives. He emphasized that the situation was not coincidental, pointing to a systematic effort to undermine the government’s efforts and besmirch its reputation. Pathak criticised the BJP for resorting to underhanded tactics.