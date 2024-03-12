CAA against interests of India, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Reacting over the notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the CAA is against the country and people will respond to it in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“After ruling the country for 10 years, the Modi government has brought CAA ahead of the (Lok Sabha) elections. At a time when the poor and middle class are groaning due to inflation and unemployed youth are struggling from door to door for employment, instead of solving those real issues, these people have brought CAA,” Kejriwal said on X.

The AAP chief said the BJP is saying that minorities from neighbouring countries will be given Indian citizenship. “It means they want to bring people from neighbouring states (countries) to India and settle them. Why? To create their vote bank,” Kejriwal claimed.

The Centre on Monday announced implementation of CAA, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It was passed in December 2019.