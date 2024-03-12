Delhi: Cops lodge FIR over borewell death

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case of causing death by negligence after a man died by falling into a 40-feet deep borewell in west Delhi’s Keshopur area late on Sunday night.

“An FIR under section 304A of the IPC has been registered in Vikaspuri police station in this matter. Further investigation will be taken up,” DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said, adding the deceased is yet to be identified. The unknown man had died after falling into a 40-feet-deep and 1.5-feet-wide borewell pit located inside a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) water treatment facility in the Keshopur Mandi area.

Rescue efforts, that streched for over eight hours and employed various tactics to rescue the man from the borewell, bore no fruit. A team of National Disaster Response Force personnel reached the scene on Sunday morning, and following deliberations, they planned to recober the man by digging another parallel borewell.

After 13 hours of rescue operations, the personnel managed to recover the body of the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Authorities awaken?

Following the tragedy at a DJB facility in Keshopur Mandi, the civic authority will issue a set of new guidelines on the management of borewells, including improvment of sealing measures to avoid similar accidents, sources privy to the developments said on Monday.

Despite reports that the borewell that caused the death of the 30-year-old had been abandoned, officials said it had been secured and locked.