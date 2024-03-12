Delhi excise policy case: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till March 22

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended till March 22 the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in a CBI case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy over alleged "irregularities."
Special Judge M K Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody for 10 more days after the AAP leader brought before the court at the end of his earlier remand.
During the court proceedings, the CBI counsel claimed that the investigation was at a crucial stage and, if released on bail, the accused may hamper the ongoing probe or flee from justice.
On another application moved by Sisodia raising objections to the commencement of arguments on the framing of charges, the court reserved its order which may likely to pass on March 22.
Sisodia, the 29th accused in the alleged corruption case, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year. On February 28, he resigned from the Delhi cabinet.
Multiple bail pleas by Sisodia have been dismissed by courts, including the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.
Denying bail to Sisodia, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti of the apex court had took note of the prosecution’s assurance that the trial would be concluded in six to eight months, saying if it goes at a “snail’s pace," Sisodia may approach the top court again.
"Legal questions have been answered in a limited way. In the analysis, there are certain aspects, which we said are doubtful. But one aspect, about the transfer of money Rs 338 crores, is tentatively established. We have therefore dismissed the bail application," the SC had said.
The CBI has submitted that the conspiracy and involvement of Manish Sisodia is "well established."
As per the agency, the existing excise policy was changed to facilitate and get kickbacks and bribes from the wholesale distributors by enhancing their commission from 5% under the old policy to 12% under the new policy, which "favoured and promoted cartelisation.''