Delhi excise policy case: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till March 22

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended till March 22 the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in a CBI case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy over alleged "irregularities."

Special Judge M K Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody for 10 more days after the AAP leader brought before the court at the end of his earlier remand.

During the court proceedings, the CBI counsel claimed that the investigation was at a crucial stage and, if released on bail, the accused may hamper the ongoing probe or flee from justice.

On another application moved by Sisodia raising objections to the commencement of arguments on the framing of charges, the court reserved its order which may likely to pass on March 22.