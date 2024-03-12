Delhi HC reserves Congress's plea for stay on Income Tax action

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday reserved its verdict on the Congress party’s plea challenging a March 8 order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) which dismissed the party’s plea to stay action against its bank accounts.

The Congress’ primary bank accounts were frozen on February 16 over an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for the 2018-19 FY as recovery over a 45-day delay in filing returns and cash contributions from its legislators.

A Division Bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav reserved the order after hearing the arguments of Senior Advocate Vivek Tankha, who has submitted that the party is facing pressure with its funds frozen and the national elections are approaching.

During the hearing, Tankha urged the court to grant the party some protection otherwise it would collapse.

"I am told that seven to eight years of my assessment have also been reopened....We feel protected only if the constitutional court protect us," he said.