IGI conferred best airport award in Asia Pacific region for sixth year in row

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi International Airport has been conferred the award for the ‘Best Airport’ in the Asia-Pacific Region for the sixth consecutive year.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), “Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport International Airport has bagged the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Best Airport award for 2023 in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) for its excellence and commitment to ensure passenger satisfaction and adherence to global aviation standards,”

Commenting on the development, the DIAL said that after securing the prestigious title, IGI is set to soon join the elite club with a capacity of 100 million passengers per annum.

As per the DIAL, the ASQ Awards, presented annually by Airports Council International (ACI) World, acknowledge airport excellence in customer experience on a global scale, drawing on data collected from passengers participating in ASQ’s renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, DIAL’s Chief Executive Officer said, “This honour by ACI ASQ strengthens Delhi Airport’s vision to create a truly global experience for travellers. We thank all stakeholders who have collectively helped us attain this feat and promise to deliver our best consistently.”

100 million boarder every year

IGI is soon set to join the elite club with a capacity of 100 million passengers per annum, the DIAL said after securing the title for ‘Best Airport’ in the Asia-Pacific,