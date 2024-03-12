Police unearth drug lab run by African nationals in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police busted a party drug making lab, which was being run by an African national in a house in north Delhi’s Burari area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified by cops as Chigemezu John Udechukwu (29), a resident of Nigeria, was apprehended near Kuda Khatta, Vikas Puri Nala, Shiv Vihar, JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar. What came as a startling disclosure during the interrogation of the accused was that two of his associates were killed in a blast that took place in the same lab last month.

Furnishing details of the sensational case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the police received a tip-off about one African person John who is involved in drug trafficking and who will supply the drugs and drug making raw material to someone around Vikaspuri Nala. Accordingly, a team was formed which laid a trap at a specified location and apprehended the accused. When frisked, the police found 129 grams of fine quality Methamphetamine drug and 17.133 kgs of raw material for making drugs from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections was registered and the accused Chigemezu John Udechukwu was arrested.

The accused disclosed that he along with his associates are running a Methamphetamine drug-making lab at Sant Nagar, Burari, to make quick easy money for a luxurious lifestyle. On his instance, an illegal drug-making lab was busted and 61.5 Kg raw material, sophisticated equipment like heating mantle machine, borosilicate glass reagent bottle, borosil flask, high-quality face masks were recovered from the lab.