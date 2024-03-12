Resolve leaks, sewer issues by March 15, Atishi tells chief secretary

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Atishi on Monday sent every complaint pertaining to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) from 42 MLAs to Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar. The minister issued an ultimatum to the top officer, directing resolution of all complaints by March 15.

Legislators had submitted their complaints to the Assembly Speaker regarding grave issues such as sewer overflow, contaminated water, and pipeline leaks. The issues were going unaddressed by DJB officials, the minister said. The problems were so alarming that discussions scheduled for March 9 under Rule 280 had to be cancelled to discuss DJB-related concerns, she added.

A few days ago, Atishi had sent 80 complaints related to the DJB to the Chief Secretary. Today, in light of all these complaints, Minister Atishi has directed the CS, stating that he must ensure resolution of all those complaints by March 15. Additionally, she emphasized the need for long-term solutions to these concerns.

Atishi, in her instructions, said the CS should send progress reports on the resolution of these complaints to the minister by 6 pm everyday. Additionally, by March 14, the CS should submit a detailed progress report on these issues to the minister for presentation in the Assembly on March 15. She also directed the CS to be personally present at the special session of the Assembly.

In the letter, Atishi said, issues related to sewer overflow, contaminated water, and pipeline leaks were repeatedly raised by legislators during the budget session. Several MLAs also sent their complaints to the Speaker. Water pollution and sewer overflow has become so severe that people are compelled to endure distressing conditions.