Clean energy: Over 600 Delhi govt, MCD buildings to get solar panels

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government announced on Tuesday that 645 government and MCD buildings will receive 50 MW grid-connected rooftop solar systems to produce and utilise clean energy.

According to an official statement, solar plants or panels will be installed on buildings having constructed area of at least 500 square meters. The 645 buildings also comprise educational institutions, healthcare facilities, DTC Depots and DTL substations.

Power Minister Atishi said the move is in accordance with the recently approved Delhi Solar Policy, which aims to increase solar power generation and usage across the city.

“With such an initiative, we are working towards making our government buildings more energy-efficient so that they become sustainable and complete their energy needs by themselves,” Atishi said.

“Despite the surge in electricity consumption in Delhi, our target is to generate 25% of the city’s electricity through solar power plants by 2027. This endeavour positions Delhi to outshine every other state in the country regarding solar power generation”, she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the solar policy in January. He said domestic consumers who are not covered by subsidy will also be able to get zero power bills on the installation of rooftop plants.

The Delhi government provides a free power supply to people with a monthly consumption of up to 200 units, and those with 201-400 units monthly consumption get a 50 percent subsidy.