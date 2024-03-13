Delhi: In jail for over nine years, convict in narcotics case gets parole to arrange money for fine

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed three weeks’ parol to a man convicted under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, for arranging funds for his fine and re-establish social ties with his family.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta noted that there are sufficient reasons for releasing the convict Harish Yadav while allowing parole on a personal bond of Rs 25,000. “This Court is of the considered opinion that since the parole apart from re-establishing social ties, is sought on the ground of arranging funds for payment of fine, there appear to be sufficient reasons for releasing the petitioner on parole,” the single-bench judge ordered.

According to his case file, Yadav was initially sentenced to 10 years and later sentenced to simple imprisonment of six months in default of payment of fine. The petitioner argued that he had already undergone nearly 9 years and 11 months in prison. His parole application for three months was rejected by the Competent Authority on the ground that his request did not attract exceptional conditions.

His counsel argued that since the jail conduct of the petitioner has been satisfactory, parole should not have been rejected merely because he is convicted under NDPS Act.

The court noted that the petitioner has undergone almost substantive portion of sentence and apart from re-establishing social ties, parole has been sought to explore the possibility of making arrangements for payment of fine in terms of order on sentence, failing which he is required to undergo another six months in jail.