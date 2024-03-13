Delhi: Jailed gangster Kala Jathedi weds ‘Revolver Rani’

NEW DELHI: Crime and punishment are dramatic, if not a spectacle of a celluloid kind. On Tuesday, a wedding became the script of a perfect potboiler. Jailed gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi came with at least two dozen cops. His bride Anuradha Choudhary alias Revolver Rani drove an SUV to the wedding venue in Dwarka area.

Given a history of gang rivalries, the police turned the area into a fortress with more than 250 cops being deployed at the wedding venue around Santosh Garden in Dwarka Sector-3. Sandeep’s lawyer had booked the hall for Rs 51,000.

Sandeep, who once carried a bounty of Rs 7 lakh on his head, got a six-hour parole for his wedding from a Delhi court.

While Kala Jathedi, donning a bearded look, was brought from Tihar Jail, his partner bride Anuradha, wearing a pink saree arrived from Haryana’s Sonipat in an SUV. None was allowed to enter the banquet hall except those who were on the cops’ list of attendees. Before entering, the police could be seen thoroughly checking the visitors. A metal detector was placed at the entrance.

The ‘mandap’ where the couple took vows was guarded by around two dozen police personnel wearing bulletproof vests and body cameras. Anuradha, who is out on bail, showed her hands that carried two names, hers and her husband’s — in henna.

After about half an hour, the two were declared husband and wife after the chanting of mantras was over. Jathedi was taken back to Tihar around 3.50 pm in the same police van in which he was brought.