Delhi Lt Guv and CM share stage to inaugurate waste treatment plant in Tehkhand

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who have been at loggerheads over various issues, jointly inaugurated a new engineered landfill site in southeast Delhi’s Tehkhand on Tuesday. The landfill aims to ensure the proper and scientific disposal of solid waste.

The engineered landfill site, established with assistance from IIT Delhi, spans over 15.47 acres and with state-of-the-art features to prevent groundwater and air pollution. An official said that with a 100 Kilo Liters per day (KLD) leachate treatment plant and a 7-meter depth, it offers robust waste containment capabilities.

“Today, along with Honorable LG Vinai Kumar Saxena ji, inaugurated the new engineered landfill of the Delhi Municipal Corporation in Okhla Tehkhand. Arrangements will be made to process the ash generated after the disposal of waste at this modern plant. 15 acres of land have been developed for this purpose. We are continuously working to make Delhi clean and pollution-free, and we are also achieving success,” Kejriwal said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter)

Noteworthy aspects of the site include a 3.5-meter-high perimeter wall for waste containment and security, ensuring efficient waste management. The project, with an expenditure of ₹42.31 crores, is poised to alleviate the burden of garbage mountains by facilitating the disposal of ash from the waste to the energy plant, the official said.

Residents can expect relief from ash-related inconveniences, as the engineered landfill site offers a sustainable solution to ash disposal. With a capacity of 9.65 lakh metric tons and a lifespan of 6.5 years, it presents a long-term strategy for waste management in Delhi.