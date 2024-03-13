Delhi police reach out to dispel CAA rumours in sensitive areas

NEW DELHI: Fearing that rumours may spread about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act among the Muslim community, Delhi Police personnel reached directly to the people in several sensitive areas and tried to dispel any tittle-tattle about the law.

The MHA notified the rules for implementing the CAA on Monday, which provides an accelerated pathway to citizenship for illegal migrants who are Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, and who entered India before 2014, following religious persecutions.

Due to the high possibility of rumours spreading about the law, potentially causing a law and order situation, the police personnel are now directly engaging with the people, especially Muslim youth, and clearing their doubts about the law.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary, while speaking to this newspaper, stated that they have intensified security arrangements in their area, with police on the ground to prevent any law and order problems. “The police personnel have been directed to go to Muslim localities and dispel any myths they may have regarding the CAA,” the DCP said.

The police are regularly conducting flag marches to instil confidence among the populace and maintaining constant communication with members of Aman committees. Heightened security measures are in place, including intensive night patrols and flag marches conducted by paramilitary forces in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, and other sensitive localities.

A senior Delhi Police official said that they have identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi, including Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Khajoori Khas, and Seemapuri. “We have conducted flag marches and plan to deploy additional forces for more flag marches. A detailed list of criminals and troublemakers was compiled, and they are under surveillance,” DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.