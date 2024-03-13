NEW DELHI: Hindu refugees from Pakistan living in Delhi’s Majnu ka Tila celebrated after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday. The locality is home to nearly 900 refugees, many of whom have been awaiting citizenship for over a decade now.

Pooja (16) was 3-year-old when her family migrated to India from Hyderabad in Pakistan’s Sindh Province. “I have no memories of Pakistan. India has always been my home,” she said. Pooja said that she frequently faces discrimination at school. “People often taunt us and call us Pakistani. We used to ignore such slurs but now we can proudly say that we are Indian,” she said.

Dharmveer Solanki, who is considered the chief of the Pakistani Hindu refugee families in Delhi, said that the community has been waiting for 13 years to achieve citizenship. “After years of pain and oppression we have received justice,” he said.