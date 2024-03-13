Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a CBI case allegedly connected to the now-scrapped excise policy case till March 22.

Special Judge M K Nagpal extended Sisodia’s custody for 10 more days after the AAP leader brought before the court at the end of his earlier remand. The CBI counsel said that the investigation was at a crucial stage and if released on bail, the accused may hamper the ongoing probe or flee from justice.

On another application moved by Sisodia raising objections to the commencement of arguments on the framing of charges, the court reserved its order which may pass on March 22.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year. On February 28, he resigned from the Delhi cabinet. Multiple bail pleas by Sisodia have been dismissed by courts, including the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

Denying bail to Sisodia, a top court bench took note of the prosecution’s assurance that the trial would be concluded in 6 to 8 months, saying if it goes at “snail’s pace”, Sisodia may approach the top court again.

“Legal questions have been answered in a limited way. In the analysis, there are certain aspects, which we said are doubtful. But one aspect, with regard to transfer of money, Rs 338 crores, is tentatively established. We have therefore dismissed the application for bail,” the SC said.