BJP announces candidates for LS polls in Delhi: 2 more sitting MPs axed, ex-mayors make the cut

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday announced the candidature of Harsh Malhotra and Yogendra Chandolia from East and North West Delhi, respectively, for the upcoming general elections.

Despite winning all seven parliamentary constituencies in 2019, the BJP has changed six of the seven faces. Only Manoj Tiwari has been retained in his North East Delhi seat.

While Gautam Gambhir had himself opted out of the electoral race, North West Delhi parliamentarian Hans Raj Hans, too, was dropped.

The BJP declared the names of five candidates on March 2. The first list included Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

Malhotra is a former mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation and was serving the party as general secretary. Chandoliya is a former chairman of the standing committee in the MCD.

Of the candidates, Harsh Malhotra, Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat are currently serving as the party’s state general secretaries. All the three have served as mayors in East, North and South Delhi municipal corporations, respectively.

Bansuri serves as secretary in the state unit, while Tiwari is a former state unit president. Khandelwal has served as the party’s treasurer in Delhi, while Bidhuri is the Opposition leader in the Delhi assembly.

