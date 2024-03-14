Breaking bread during Ramzan

It is the month of Ramzan, as we move into this week. While this is one of India’s most famous religious festivals, for many of us it is an exemplary instance of food and its role in celebrations.

“At the beginning of the month of Ramzan, everyone wishes ‘Ramzan Mubarak’ and someone recently asked me what is ‘mubarak’ about it when it is not a festival. But I truly feel that it is a festival and a month-long celebration of one’s faith and grit”, recounts Rana Safvi, a celebrated historian. I ask her what makes Ramzan special in Delhi - her city of residence and she quips, “Shahjahanabad, of course!”

At any given point of the year in Shahjahanabad or Old Delhi, the crowded lanes of Matia Mahal near Jama Masjid is bustling with eager food lovers who throng the eateries in anticipation of hot and succulent kebabs, variety of breads, nihari and qormas, and of course the irresistible phirni. But, during the month of Ramzan, the food experiences here don a new and vibrant character - it is as if the place has been fused in with a fresh energy.

“While Purani Dilli has become more commercialised, it still attracts a lot of visitors because of Jama Masjid, and the overall experience being more wholesome. This year Ramzan has fallen in the month of March where the weather is so pleasant, that breaking the fast during iftar becomes even more special with thousands of people together at the Jama Masjid during that hour and indulging in delicacies”, shares Anubhav Sapra, founder of Delhi Food Walks.