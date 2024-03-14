Delhi Mayor orders probe against former Hardayal Library officials over ‘corruption’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday accused the BJP of corruption in the management of the Hardayal Municipal Public Library and ordered investigation against former officials in charge of running the library.

Oberoi said that Poonam Parashar, a councillor from the BJP, was responsible for a series of irregularities during her tenure as secretary of the library from 2021 to 2022. “We have received complaints against Parashar and demand for a CBI enquiry against her. Parashar allegedly appointed her son to the position of Assistant Caretaker of the library with a salary of Rs 35,000 and granted a subscription to the library to her husband. She also forced library employees to carry out household chores for herself,” she said.

She also pointed out that despite receiving grants from the MCD, the electricity bill was not paid for an entire year. “The library remained in darkness for six months and children found it difficult to study. We have now paid the electricity bill of Rs 5.50 lakh,” she said.

Alleging misuse of funds, Oberoi said that many books were purchased, for which no concrete proof was provided. The employees were not paid salaries for months which should have been paid using the grant. She also alleged that Parashar continued to consider herself the secretary till 2023, misusing government vehicles and the authority to sign cheques, despite ceasing to be a councillor in 2022.

“We have paid five months’ salaries of the employees out of Rs 2 crores received in grant. I assure the employees that their full salary will be paid from the grant received in the next financial year,” she said.

