Excise scam case: Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved a sessions court here challenging the summons issued to him by a lower court on two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate for evading its summons in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal is likely to hear Kejriwal's applications later in the day.

Kejriwal moved the sessions court against orders passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra, who has directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16.