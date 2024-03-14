Firing on Khalid: Delhi HC seeks reply on dropping of charges

The two men were arrested from Fatehabad in Haryana’s Hisar district on August 20, 2018. A case of attempt to murder was registered by the police in connection with the incident. While discharging the two men of the offence of attempt to murder, the trial court had said that accused Dalal had merely pointed the pistol towards the victim or complainant but had not fired any shot.

There is no allegation or material on record to suggest that the accused has pulled the trigger or attempted to pull the trigger, it had said.

The statement on record do not show any definite intention to cause the death of the complainant/ victim by the accused. “The definite intention to cause the death of the complainant/ victim should necessarily entail analysis of the last act specifically. The prosecution has to show whether the last act was such that if the said act would not have been avoided, it would result in the death of the complainant.”

“In the present case merely pointing the pistol towards the complainant/ victim would not have resulted in his death. It is not the case of the prosecution that the accused has been prevented from firin,” it said.

The 2018 case: What happened?

Former JNU student Umar Khalid was attacked when he was on his way to take part in the event ‘Khauff se Azaadi’ (Freedom from fear) that was being held at the Constitution Club on August 13, 2018. He escaped unhurt. The two men were arrested from Haryana’s Hisar and booked under of attempt to murder.