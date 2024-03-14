Hindu refugee camp gets Delhi HC relief over DDA demolition plan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed authorities not to take any coercive action in relation to the proposed demolition of the Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp at Majnu Ka Tilla.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Centre on a petition against a public notice dated March 4, which has been pasted in the area asking the residents to vacate the camp, failing which it will be demolished by the authority concerned.

In an interim order passed on Tuesday, the court noted that a statement was earlier made on behalf of the Centre in another matter on extending support to the Pakistani nationals belonging to minority communities.

“Considering the statement made on behalf of the then additional solicitor general of India, as recorded in order dated 29th May, 2013 in WP(C) No. 3712/2013 that the Union of India shall make endeavour to extend all support to the Hindu community which has entered India from Pakistan, it is directed that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner till the next date of hearing,” the court said while listing the next hearing in the matter on March 19.