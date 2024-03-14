Law & order will take hit if 1 cr people come to India: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Continuing his attack over the CAA notification,Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that law and order situation will worsen if one crore people decide to come to India for taking the citizenship.

“It will be a migration bigger than that of 1947... Law and order will go for a toss. There could be an increase in rape and dacoity,” the AAP national convenor said in a press conference.

The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to grant citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. The act was passed by Parliament in 2019 and its rules were notified earlier this week.

Kejriwal said the BJP is playing “dirty vote bank politics” as it has brought the CAA notification just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“After ruling the country for 10 years, these people (BJP) have to talk about CAA just before the elections. If they had done some good work in 10 years, perhaps today they would have been asking for votes on their work instead of the CAA,” he said.