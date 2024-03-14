Law & order will take hit if 1 cr people come to India: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Continuing his attack over the CAA notification,Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that law and order situation will worsen if one crore people decide to come to India for taking the citizenship.
“It will be a migration bigger than that of 1947... Law and order will go for a toss. There could be an increase in rape and dacoity,” the AAP national convenor said in a press conference.
The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to grant citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. The act was passed by Parliament in 2019 and its rules were notified earlier this week.
Kejriwal said the BJP is playing “dirty vote bank politics” as it has brought the CAA notification just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
“After ruling the country for 10 years, these people (BJP) have to talk about CAA just before the elections. If they had done some good work in 10 years, perhaps today they would have been asking for votes on their work instead of the CAA,” he said.
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has failed to “address the real issues”. “The BJP-led central government is unable to give employment to our children, they want to bring people from Pakistan and provide employment to their children. Our people do not have houses, many Indians are homeless, but BJP people want to bring people from Pakistan and settle them in India and give them houses. They want to give our jobs to their children and want Pakistanis to settle in our rightful houses,” he said.
Kejriwal said that the biggest problem facing the country is inflation and unemployment. “It is becoming difficult for anyone to run a household; inflation is at its peak. On the other hand, our youth are running from pillar to post to get employment. They are being beaten up.” “In such a situation, instead of finding a solution, the government is talking about the CAA,” he added.
‘Playing dirty politics’
