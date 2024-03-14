On the Dot

Aditi Saigal, known by her stage name Dot, is a vision in her floor-grazing wine-red gown as she kicks off the evening with ‘21st Century Cigarettes’, making the audience dance at The Piano Man (TPM) to her song. On the 22x12-sq foot stage, she stands under the chandeliers, performing, one after another, 14 tracks, including ‘Kitchen Garden’, ‘Bus Station Poetry’, ‘I Wanna Make A Mess With You’, and ‘Asymmetrical’, the last, recently released as part of The Archies’ music album.

“It’s a magical night. I came here with my family – three generations, and we are all able to connect with her music. It’s so original,” says Ritesh Khurrana, a member of the audience, as he sits near the stage to get up close and personal with the action organised at the club recently. The stage lights dance, and the venue is a zone of hums and harmonies. Melissa, a regular at TPM, says she is listening to the “young woman” for the first time. “It is my date night, but we were both hooked on her music. Couldn’t chat much,” she says with a laugh. While the audience is up for an enjoyable evening, for Dot, the star of the show, it is a “full-circle moment”.

The first TPM club was just behind her home in Safdarjung Enclave. “Being a jazz cat, it was a haven.” Despite her deep affection for TPM’s music and cuisine as a 16-year-old, Dot was reluctant to grace its stage. “I always believed the venue was ideal for my music, but its distinguished reputation made me hesitant to take its stage,” she says. The recent performance marks Dot’s inaugural gig at TPM. “Looking forward to many more,” she adds.