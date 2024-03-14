Row in JNU over screening of ‘Bastar: The Naxalite Story’

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Kala Manch unit of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday held a pre-release screening of a movie on the campus based on Naxalite insurgency with the varsity’s poll body stating that no permission was granted for the event.

A pre-release screening of ‘Bastar: The Naxalite Story’ was organised at the Convention Centre auditorium here which faced several electricity cuts by the miscreants, the students alleged.

The event was attended by the film’s director Sudipto Sen and main star cast Adah Sharma.

However the varsity’s Election Committee said that the film’s screening was in violation of the partial code of conduct effective on the campus amid the ongoing JNUSU election process. The election committee issued a statement on Wednesday stating that they had no knowledge about it.

The screening met objections from the Left students groups who called it an attempt to promote propaganda ahead of the JNUSU elections.

“We stand against the screening of propaganda movie-Bastar. Shame on ABVP-admin nexus for promoting such propaganda movies,” Left affiliated Democratic Students Federation (DSF) said in a statement. However, ABVP denied organizing the event stating that some of its members in individual capacity helped in coordinating the event.