Sad, Delhi CM fails to feel pain of Dalit families escaping horror: BJP

NEW DELHI: Reacting to Chief Minister Arvind Kejrirwal allegations of the BJP playing “dirty politics” over the CAA implementation for vote bank, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the AAP national convenor is unable to feel the plight to Dalit families who have migrated to India for safety.

“Kejriwal has polluted politics. How can a person not feel the pain of those who faced so much atrocities whose daughters were picked up and raped?” he asked while speaking at a programme at Delhi BJP office. The Himachal Pradesh MP said thousands of Dalit families from the neighbouring countries now living in India have been waiting for the Indian citizenship.“Thousands of Dalit families from the neighbouring countries whose two to three generations have passed are waiting for citizenship for years,” he said.

The BJP leader charged that Kejriwal entered politics making false promises like he will not have a big bungalow, official vehicles and security. He pledged honesty but his ministers are in jail, Thakur said.

He said the CAA is a law for providing citizenship not taking it away. “Do those who came from Pakistan and whose two-three generations have passed have no right to have citizenship,” he asked.