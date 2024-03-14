Every human wants to alleviate himself on a spiritual level, says Aushim Khetarpal, 63. The sports promoter-turned-film producer and actor who dedicated 23 years of his life to the teachings of Sai Baba began to be a name when he produced and acted in a feature film, Shirdi Saibaba (2001). His television shows Sai Ki Mahima and Sai Bhakton Ki Sachchi Kahaniyan were first shown on Sony TV in 2004 and are now available on Zee 5. Excerpts from the conversation:

On his upcoming film

Baba Ramsaa Peer is about the life of Baba Ramdev. He is known to be the 24th avatar of Vishnu and is popular across the country.

On his role in Come December (2003)

Come December tells the story of a documentary filmmaker making a film on homosexuals living secretly in India. Due to the pressure from society, they are scared to reveal their identities. Unless you make such movies on the big screen, it never makes an impact. Their plight has struck a chord with the public now.

On making movies on spiritual gurus

You’re never pushed into spirituality. At some point in your life, you feel you have to do this. It’s not a switch from bold to spiritual films because spirituality is all there is.

On future projects

Five movies are coming up on various messages of God. Two are based on sports, the others on my life and the teachings of Lord Krishna, and Sai Charita.