Bureaucratic reshuffle: MCD chief transferred

NEW DELHI: With the anticipation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections looming, a bureaucratic reshuffle unfolded across various government departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, a 1998-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer, was reassigned to the Centre as Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development by the appointments committee of the Cabinet. This move has left a significant leadership vacuum at the helm of the capital’s civic body, coinciding closely with the elections.

Sources indicate that Bharti’s successor is likely to be selected from the pool of senior IAS officers currently serving in the government, with an announcement expected imminently due to the prospect of election announcements ‘any day’. As the MCD falls under the jurisdiction of the MHA since its reunification in 2022, the Centre will make the final decision regarding Bharti’s replacement.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) sanctioned the appointment of Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, as Principal Secretary of Transport.