Delhi man kills wife, son and attempts suicide

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old businessman allegedly killed his wife and 10-year-old son by slitting their throats before attempting suicide in Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon. The man is admitted and is in critical condition, said the police.

A suicide note was found at the residence, where he expressed remorse for killing his wife and son and mentioned his own suicide attempt. The police and forensic teams have begun collecting evidence at the scene.

The investigation into the underlying cause of this double murder-suicide is currently underway.

The incident came to light when neighbours were alerted after hearing a loud cry. Reaching the spot, they found the mother-son duo lying in a pool of blood. They then called the police and informed them about the incident.

The man identified as Amardeep Sharma resided with his family in the E Block of Mahendra Enclave in the Kavinagar area of Ghaziabad. On Thursday, Sharma was found injured at home, while his wife Sonu and son Vinayak were found dead, said police.

“We have inspected the crime scene and the forensic team is present at the site. Prima facie it appears that Amardeep Sharma attempted suicide after killing his wife and child,” the police said.