Jamia introduces three new departments for law, dental, medical sciences

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday announced the introduction of three new departments on the campus. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as the visitor of JMI, has approved amendments to the existing Statute 20 for the creation of the new departments, an official notification stated.

The three new departments namely, Department of Law under the Law Faculty, Department of Dental Sciences and Department of Medical Sciences under its Faculty of Dentistry, have been established after making amendments to the existing rules, the notice said. As per the annexure of Jamia Millia Islamia, there are 48 departments at the institution presently.

The approval for the move was conveyed to the university administration by the Ministry of Education (Department of higher education) in a letter March 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, the university has also launched several innovative self-financed programmes in BTech and MTech at the beginning of this month.

Among the new courses are BTech in Electrical & Computer Engineering, BTech in Electronics (VLSI design and Technology), BTech in Computer Science & Engineering (Data Sciences), and MTech in Data Sciences.

These self-financed programmes are offered with an annual fee of `1,50,000 for BTech and `54,000 for MTech. Candidates can apply for admission to these departments at the official website of the university.