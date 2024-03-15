NHAI deploys marshals at Dwarka Express for safety of commuters

NEW DELHI: To help the commuters on the newly opened Dwarka Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed marshals to guide and provide directions of major junctions and entry or exit points. The authority said that additional road signages have also been put up for the commuters.

It also urged commuters to drive responsibly and took measures to help minimise traffic rule violations and ensure safety of the commuters.

“As the Dwarka Expressway has been developed as a high-speed corridor, the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety. Therefore, vehicles such as two/three wheelers and non-motorised vehicles have been prohibited from using the corridor. Such vehicles can use the service lane provided on either side of the expressway. Leveraging technology, advanced CCTV Cameras have also been deployed on the corridor to check violations and enhance road safety,” said the NHAI.

Robust Incident Management System dedicated expressway patrol vehicles and ambulances have been deployed on the corridor to deal with untoward incidents. Also services of toll-free National Highway Helpline Number 1033 are also available to assist commuters in case of any emergency.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway has been recently opened to traffic. The eight-lane access control Urban Expressway connects Delhi-Haryana border to Kherki Daula cloverleaf interchange and is India’s first Elevated Road that has been developed on a Single Pier.

The expressway is India’s first three-level grade segregation at major junctions to ensure segregation of local traffic and thorough traffic on the corridor.

Drive responsibly, says authority

