Opposition united to fight BJP, save Democracy: Somnath Bharti

Three-time MLA and now a Lok Sabha candidate from a VIP seat in New Delhi, AAP’s Somnath Bharti, in an interview with Ashish Srivastava says he will capitalize on his reputation as “available, accountable, and answerable” to win the election. Excerpts:

This is your first election for Lok Sabha from a seat which is seen as a VVIP constituency. What is your pitch, and how do you plan to score victory here?

The previous two tenures of the incumbent MP, Meenakshi Lekhi, have been futile. She didn’t address any public concerns. Vehicular traffic is increasing every day, leading to more congestion and multiple bottlenecks in the area. Efforts to mitigate this and save valuable commuting hours for the public have been lacking. Ninety-nine percent of the constituency’s residents don’t know their MPs’ names or how to reach them, a trend that is common among BJP parliamentarians. None of them raised city issues in parliament. BJP candidates rely on empty rhetoric, focusing on glorifying PM Narendra Modi and raising slogans like “Iss baar 400 paar,” (More than 400 seats this time) without substantive plans. The Constitution of India doesn’t mention electing a PM, as India doesn’t follow the presidential system. AAP seeks votes based on its past 10 years’ work. I pledge to remain available, answerable, and accountable, just as I have been with the people of my south Delhi Assembly seat (Malviya Nagar). This is my election pitch.

How would being elected as an MP give you an edge over governance that you never had as an MLA?

If elected to the Lok Sabha, we would have an edge over agencies which escape accountability citing the unjustified laws made by the Centre. We can’t question the police, the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) lands are out of the Delhi government’s jurisdiction, officers, and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are not under our control. If an MLA asks questions on land, policing, and services related to its area in the assembly, the response received is that these subjects do not pertain to the Delhi assembly. I mean an elected MLA doesn’t even have the rights to know about the crime rate, women’s safety, traffic congestion, and efficiency of officers of its constituency. How is the government expected to function effectively when the control is in the hands of L-G (Lieutenant Governor) ?