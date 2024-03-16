Delhi Chief Secretary to monitor water issues

NEW DELHI: The special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution mandating the Chief Secretary to continue to monitor the short and long term resolution of water and sewer problems in the city. During the session, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar presented a report detailing the actions taken to tackle water problems in Delhi over the past week.

The lack of coordination between the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), urban development department, and finance department over the past year has inflicted significant costs on the people of Delhi.

On March 9, a resolution was tabled in the Assembly regarding the escalating problems of sewage and water. The Assembly directed the Chief Secretary to resolve the water supply and sewage issues within a week.

Following the Assembly’s firm directives, the Chief Secretary embarked on initiatives to address sewage and water issues in the city over the past week and has assured progress on several fronts.

This information was relayed on Friday by Water minister Atishi in the Assembly. However, despite some improvements, several complaints persist, necessitating their resolution by next week. Even for those complaints that have been addressed, efforts are required for long-term solutions.