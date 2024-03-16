Delhi Chief Secretary to monitor water issues

NEW DELHI: The special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution mandating the Chief Secretary to continue to monitor the short and long term resolution of water and sewer problems in the city. During the session, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar presented a report detailing the actions taken to tackle water problems in Delhi over the past week.
The lack of coordination between the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), urban development department, and finance department over the past year has inflicted significant costs on the people of Delhi.
On March 9, a resolution was tabled in the Assembly regarding the escalating problems of sewage and water. The Assembly directed the Chief Secretary to resolve the water supply and sewage issues within a week.
Following the Assembly’s firm directives, the Chief Secretary embarked on initiatives to address sewage and water issues in the city over the past week and has assured progress on several fronts.
This information was relayed on Friday by Water minister Atishi in the Assembly. However, despite some improvements, several complaints persist, necessitating their resolution by next week. Even for those complaints that have been addressed, efforts are required for long-term solutions.
Consequently, a resolution was passed in the Assembly, mandating that the Chief Secretary shall oversee both short-term and long-term resolutions of water and sewer problems across the national capital.
Given Delhi’s water scarcity, particularly during the summer months, a comprehensive plan will be devised to augment water resources from groundwater. This will be executed urgently to provide relief to the people of Delhi as early as this summer.
In response to numerous complaints regarding reduced tanker numbers, the water tankers will be reinstated to their previous levels. However, any reduction in tanker numbers will only occur after consultation with area MLAs.
Moreover, as many parts of Delhi experience sewer overflow due to the absence of stormwater drains, the Chief Secretary will collaborate with the MCDto address this issue.